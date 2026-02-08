Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Historic Engagement in Malaysia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with Indian-origin ministers, Members of Parliament, and Senators in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The prime minister praised their vital role in fortifying the bilateral ties between India and Malaysia.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the achievements of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Malaysian public life as a source of immense pride. Modi expressed his appreciation for the PIOs' contributions to Malaysia's development and their active role in strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

The diverse political spectrum present underscored the robust support for the enduring India-Malaysia friendship. During his two-day visit, the sides unveiled key initiatives to enhance cooperation in defence, security, semiconductor, and trade sectors.

