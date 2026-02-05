Drones & Dominance: U.S. Firms Eye Asia Amid Rising Tensions

Several U.S. drone firms showcased their technologies at the Singapore Airshow, aiming to extend business beyond the Pentagon into Asia amid heightened concerns over China's military buildup.

The effectiveness of drones in the Ukraine conflict spurred significant investment in Silicon Valley's defense sector, elevating firms like Anduril Industries and Shield AI. These developments have shifted the focus of major air shows, traditionally dominated by commercial airliners and fighter jets, towards unmanned aerial systems.

U.S. companies like Anduril and Shield AI are capitalizing on their battlefield successes and looking to provide advanced systems to Asian countries wary of China's regional military ambitions. At the show, Shield AI revealed its partnership with Singapore's ST Engineering, while Anduril announced new offices in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

