Blaze Fury: Major Fires Ravage State Districts

Four significant fire incidents struck different districts in the state over the weekend, resulting in substantial damage despite the quick response from fire and rescue services.

In Thrissur district, a blaze erupted at the canteen of Irinjalakuda General Hospital around 1 am, prompting an immediate response from firefighting units. It took over an hour to control the inferno using three fire engines. Later, another fire engulfed a shop specializing in air conditioner and refrigerator repairs at Mullakara, requiring a two-hour effort to douse the flames.

In Kozhikode district, at Vellikulangara, a grocery shop burned down at around 2 am, but firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent establishments. In Mannanthala, Thiruvananthapuram, a late-night fire destroyed a used furniture shop, with crews battling for over two hours to extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)