Left Menu

Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

Asylum-seekers face prolonged detentions in the U.S., with detainees experiencing poor conditions and lengthy waits for court hearings. Despite attempts to expedite deportation, many remain stuck, reflecting broader issues within the immigration system under the Trump administration's policies. Legal experts raise concerns over indefinite detentions and deteriorating conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:53 IST
Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Felipe Hernandez Espinosa, an asylum-seeker, faced dire conditions during his 45 days at 'Alligator Alcatraz,' a notorious immigration center in Florida.

After being held at Fort Bliss in Texas for nearly seven months without seeing a judge, Hernandez expressed his desperation, reflecting a wider issue of prolonged detentions under the Trump administration's policies.

Legal experts criticize the conditions in detention centers and the lengthy processing times, while detainees, including those granted UN protection, find themselves stuck indefinitely, raising alarms about the state of the U.S. immigration system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

 India
2
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

 India
3
Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

 Global
4
Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026