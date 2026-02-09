Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation
Asylum-seekers face prolonged detentions in the U.S., with detainees experiencing poor conditions and lengthy waits for court hearings. Despite attempts to expedite deportation, many remain stuck, reflecting broader issues within the immigration system under the Trump administration's policies. Legal experts raise concerns over indefinite detentions and deteriorating conditions.
Felipe Hernandez Espinosa, an asylum-seeker, faced dire conditions during his 45 days at 'Alligator Alcatraz,' a notorious immigration center in Florida.
After being held at Fort Bliss in Texas for nearly seven months without seeing a judge, Hernandez expressed his desperation, reflecting a wider issue of prolonged detentions under the Trump administration's policies.
Legal experts criticize the conditions in detention centers and the lengthy processing times, while detainees, including those granted UN protection, find themselves stuck indefinitely, raising alarms about the state of the U.S. immigration system.
