Endless Detention: A Journey of Desperation

Felipe Hernandez Espinosa, an asylum-seeker, faced dire conditions during his 45 days at 'Alligator Alcatraz,' a notorious immigration center in Florida.

After being held at Fort Bliss in Texas for nearly seven months without seeing a judge, Hernandez expressed his desperation, reflecting a wider issue of prolonged detentions under the Trump administration's policies.

Legal experts criticize the conditions in detention centers and the lengthy processing times, while detainees, including those granted UN protection, find themselves stuck indefinitely, raising alarms about the state of the U.S. immigration system.

