Southern States Cry Foul Over Alleged Injustice in Central Funding

In a harsh critique voiced against the NDA government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP-led central government engages in discriminatory practices towards southern states, treating them as second-class citizens in terms of fund allocation and development projects.

Reddy highlighted this issue as he addressed reporters after the conclusion of municipal election campaigning. He accused the BJP of having a covert understanding with the BRS, another leading political party, further exacerbating the perceived neglect towards regions like Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Reddy's remarks drew attention to the alleged preferential treatment given to states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, calling out the central government's special packages and fund distribution tactics that he claims favor the north over the south.