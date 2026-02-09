Left Menu

Legislative Showdown: J&K's Debt Trap Allegations Shake Assembly

In a heated session at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, PDP legislator Waheed Ur Rehman Para accused the government of entrapping the Union Territory in debt through the SASCI scheme. The allegations led to disruptions and a BJP walkout, while the National Conference defended the initiative as a development strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:46 IST
Legislative Showdown: J&K's Debt Trap Allegations Shake Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos on Monday as PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para charged the government with financially entrapping the Union Territory through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. This accusation sparked a heated exchange between Para, his colleagues, and the National Conference, ultimately leading to disruption in the assembly proceedings.

Amid the turmoil, BJP members staged a walkout, protesting what they perceived as unfair treatment by the chair, Mubarak Gul, who tried to manage the situation by adjourning the session prematurely. Para argued that the SASCI scheme would push J&K into a catastrophic debt trap, mortgaging it to industrialists and bringing about economic destruction.

The session highlighted grave concerns about Jammu and Kashmir's governance, as Para pointed to unspent budget allocations and social issues such as youth unemployment, mental health problems, and substance abuse. Despite the National Conference's defense of the scheme, the assembly session underscored the region's significant challenges in achieving financial stability and effective governance.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani National Repatriated After Unintentional Border Crossing

Pakistani National Repatriated After Unintentional Border Crossing

 India
2
Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC

Ceigall India's Net Profit Surge: A Steady Growth in Infrastructure EPC

 India
3
Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights

Global Events Agenda: February and March Highlights

 Global
4
Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russian Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026