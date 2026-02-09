Legislative Showdown: J&K's Debt Trap Allegations Shake Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos on Monday as PDP leader Waheed Ur Rehman Para charged the government with financially entrapping the Union Territory through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme. This accusation sparked a heated exchange between Para, his colleagues, and the National Conference, ultimately leading to disruption in the assembly proceedings.

Amid the turmoil, BJP members staged a walkout, protesting what they perceived as unfair treatment by the chair, Mubarak Gul, who tried to manage the situation by adjourning the session prematurely. Para argued that the SASCI scheme would push J&K into a catastrophic debt trap, mortgaging it to industrialists and bringing about economic destruction.

The session highlighted grave concerns about Jammu and Kashmir's governance, as Para pointed to unspent budget allocations and social issues such as youth unemployment, mental health problems, and substance abuse. Despite the National Conference's defense of the scheme, the assembly session underscored the region's significant challenges in achieving financial stability and effective governance.