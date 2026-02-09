Jimmy Lai's Sentencing Sparks Global Outcry: A Blow to Press Freedom

The sentencing of prominent media tycoon and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai on Monday has elicited widespread condemnation from international governments and human rights organizations. Lai, aged 78, received a 20-year prison term after being found guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material.

The United Nations and the European Union were among those condemning the decision, urging for Lai's immediate release. UN human rights chief Volker Turk criticized the sentencing, asserting it undermines international human rights and threatens civil society and journalism within Hong Kong. Similarly, the EU highlighted the damage to Hong Kong's reputation as a global financial hub due to politically motivated actions against Lai.

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry defended the verdict as an internal matter reflecting the rule of law. Hong Kong officials reiterated the significance of maintaining national security. Despite criticism, Beijing emphasized non-interference from international entities in Hong Kong's legal affairs, reinforcing their stance amid mounting global pressure.