Punjab Kings Gear Up for IPL 2026 with Intense Abu Dhabi Training Camp

Punjab Kings kick off their IPL 2026 preparations with a training camp in Abu Dhabi, attended by key players. The camp aims to build on the momentum from a successful pre-season and focus on fitness and team bonding. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, eyes an elusive IPL trophy this season.

Punjab Kings players. (Photo/PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have set their sights on the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, commencing preparations with an intensive training camp in Abu Dhabi, as unveiled in a recent PBKS official release. The camp, scheduled from February 8 to 14, takes place at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The training initiative features prominent squad members such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh. This session emphasizes fitness, match practice, and team cohesion, crucial for the forthcoming season. The camp draws inspiration from a previous successful session in Udaipur, aiming to foster team unity.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings was the IPL 2025 runner-up, narrowly losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a gripping final. The squad, eager for redemption, topped the league stages last season. Key performers included Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and top wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh, who collectively aim to clinch the IPL trophy this time.

