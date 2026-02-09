Civilians Caught in Crossfire: Sudan's Ongoing Drone Strikes
Drone strikes continue targeting civilians in Sudan after sieges were lifted by Sudan's army. Over 90 deaths and many injuries have been documented since January 2025. Concerns are growing that cities might face a similar fate to al-Fashir, which suffered mass killings following a lengthy RSF siege.
In a stark revelation, the U.N. rights chief warned on Monday that fatal drone strikes on civilians persist in Sudan, even after the army managed to end prolonged sieges in its southern cities.
According to Volker Turk, the drone strikes by both Sudan's army and RSF paramilitary forces have resulted in over 90 civilian deaths and numerous injuries over several weeks.
With concerns looming of a repeat of the tragic events in al-Fashir, where mass casualties followed an RSF siege in 2025, many fear for the well-being of missing individuals from this besieged region.
