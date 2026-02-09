Left Menu

Rising Cyber Fraud and Online Dangers: A Call for Urgent Government Action

BJD MP Sulata Deo urged the Indian government to address rising cyber fraud, including fake call scams, affecting numerous citizens financially. Additionally, AIADMK member M Thambidurai highlighted the tragic suicide of three sisters linked to online gaming obsession, while Ashok Kumar Mittal called for holding public servants accountable following negligence-related deaths.

Updated: 09-02-2026 20:43 IST
In a compelling plea for government intervention, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo raised alarm over the surge in cyber fraud and fake call scams impacting citizens nationwide. She emphasized the critical need for enhanced cybercrime response and public awareness initiatives to prevent widespread financial loss.

Highlighting another digital era peril, AIADMK's M Thambidurai recounted the devastating suicide of three young sisters in Ghaziabad, attributed to an obsession with online games. The tragedy, he noted, reflects the urgent necessity for stronger digital regulations, mental health support, and informed parental guidance.

Concurrently, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party advocated for new legislation holding public officials accountable for negligence, following incidents like the fatal fire in a neglected safety environment. This comprehensive appeal underscores a broader call for increased regulatory oversight and accountability in protecting citizens' welfare.

