Rising Cyber Fraud and Online Dangers: A Call for Urgent Government Action

In a compelling plea for government intervention, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo raised alarm over the surge in cyber fraud and fake call scams impacting citizens nationwide. She emphasized the critical need for enhanced cybercrime response and public awareness initiatives to prevent widespread financial loss.

Highlighting another digital era peril, AIADMK's M Thambidurai recounted the devastating suicide of three young sisters in Ghaziabad, attributed to an obsession with online games. The tragedy, he noted, reflects the urgent necessity for stronger digital regulations, mental health support, and informed parental guidance.

Concurrently, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party advocated for new legislation holding public officials accountable for negligence, following incidents like the fatal fire in a neglected safety environment. This comprehensive appeal underscores a broader call for increased regulatory oversight and accountability in protecting citizens' welfare.