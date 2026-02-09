Left Menu

High-Stakes Bust: Hydroponic Ganja Smuggling Foiled at Airport

Kempegowda International Airport customs officials arrested four passengers for allegedly smuggling hydroponic ganja valued over Rs 10 crore. Incidents involved passengers from Bangkok and Hong Kong, with ganja hidden in baggage. The arrests are under the NDPS Act, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport customs officials have successfully intercepted four passengers involved in smuggling operations totaling over Rs 10 crore in hydroponic ganja. The incidents unfolded in February, with passengers traveling from Bangkok and Hong Kong.

On February 9, two individuals from Bangkok were apprehended with 23.76 kg of high-value hydroponic ganja concealed within their checked luggage. This operation alone registered a staggering value of Rs 8.31 crore, according to the officials.

Earlier, on February 7, a separate interception saw another passenger from Bangkok attempting to smuggle 1.8 kg of the substance hidden in a false-bottom suitcase, while a February 6 operation captured 5.05 kg from a traveler arriving from Hong Kong. Each operation led to arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

