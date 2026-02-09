Bangalore Airport Bust: Dual Drug Seizures Totalling ₹2 Crore
Customs officials at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport have detained two passengers in separate incidents for allegedly smuggling hydroponic ganja. The contraband seized was valued over ₹2 crore. Both cases involved false-bottom suitcases or checked baggage, and arrests were made under the NDPS Act. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
At Kempegowda International Airport, customs officials have apprehended two passengers on allegations of hydroponic ganja smuggling worth over ₹2 crore.
In the first incident on February 7, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was detained, with authorities seizing 1.8 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at ₹63 lakh. The substance was ingeniously hidden in a suitcase with a false bottom.
On February 6, another case unfolded when a traveler from Hong Kong was intercepted, leading to the confiscation of 5.05 kg of the drug valued at ₹1.76 crore. Arrests were made under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangalore
- airport
- drug bust
- hydroponic ganja
- smuggling
- Customs
- Kempegowda
- NDPS Act
- arrest
- seizure
ALSO READ
NCB Busts Cross-State Hashish Smuggling Network
Traders Rally Against Rising Customs Tariffs in Baghdad
ICG Busts Oil Smuggling Racket in Major Sea-Air Operation off Mumbai
Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket
Baltic Spirit Cleared: Customs Inspection Allows Vessel to Set Sail