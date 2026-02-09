Bangalore Airport Bust: Dual Drug Seizures Totalling ₹2 Crore

At Kempegowda International Airport, customs officials have apprehended two passengers on allegations of hydroponic ganja smuggling worth over ₹2 crore.

In the first incident on February 7, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was detained, with authorities seizing 1.8 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at ₹63 lakh. The substance was ingeniously hidden in a suitcase with a false bottom.

On February 6, another case unfolded when a traveler from Hong Kong was intercepted, leading to the confiscation of 5.05 kg of the drug valued at ₹1.76 crore. Arrests were made under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)