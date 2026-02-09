Left Menu

Bangalore Airport Bust: Dual Drug Seizures Totalling ₹2 Crore

Customs officials at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport have detained two passengers in separate incidents for allegedly smuggling hydroponic ganja. The contraband seized was valued over ₹2 crore. Both cases involved false-bottom suitcases or checked baggage, and arrests were made under the NDPS Act. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:58 IST
Bangalore Airport Bust: Dual Drug Seizures Totalling ₹2 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Kempegowda International Airport, customs officials have apprehended two passengers on allegations of hydroponic ganja smuggling worth over ₹2 crore.

In the first incident on February 7, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was detained, with authorities seizing 1.8 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at ₹63 lakh. The substance was ingeniously hidden in a suitcase with a false bottom.

On February 6, another case unfolded when a traveler from Hong Kong was intercepted, leading to the confiscation of 5.05 kg of the drug valued at ₹1.76 crore. Arrests were made under the NDPS Act, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Debut in T20 World Cup: A Clash Against Scotland

Italy's Debut in T20 World Cup: A Clash Against Scotland

 India
2
Turbulent Turn: Venezuelan Opposition Ally Abducted Amidst Political Releases

Turbulent Turn: Venezuelan Opposition Ally Abducted Amidst Political Release...

 Venezuela
3
Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

Media Mogul Jimmy Lai: A Chronicle of Resilience and Conviction

 Global
4
Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home

Mysterious Ammunition Discovery at Retired Soldier's Home

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026