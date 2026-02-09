Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jaipur

A dispute has erupted in Jaipur's Chandpole area regarding the construction of a mosque's roof. This controversy gained traction after BJP leader and MLA Balmukund Acharya raised objections, accusing Congress MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafeek Khan of plotting against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Singh confirmed that the legality of the construction within the Sabzi Mandi, Sanjay Circle is currently under investigation, even though a work order was issued by the municipal corporation. In response to the growing tensions, additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The dispute has historical undertones, as Acharya claims the area's heritage significance is being overlooked by alleged encroachments near revered temples. Conversely, Kishanpol MLA Amin Kagzi asserts that the construction follows all legal processes, suggesting the BJP MLA's actions are politically charged and aimed at fomenting unrest.

