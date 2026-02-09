Left Menu

Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jaipur

A dispute has arisen in Jaipur over the construction of a mosque roof in Chandpole, with BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya alleging a plot by Congress MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafeek Khan to harm him. The construction's legality is under investigation, and additional police are deployed to ensure order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:59 IST
Heritage vs. Development: Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Construction in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute has erupted in Jaipur's Chandpole area regarding the construction of a mosque's roof. This controversy gained traction after BJP leader and MLA Balmukund Acharya raised objections, accusing Congress MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafeek Khan of plotting against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Singh confirmed that the legality of the construction within the Sabzi Mandi, Sanjay Circle is currently under investigation, even though a work order was issued by the municipal corporation. In response to the growing tensions, additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The dispute has historical undertones, as Acharya claims the area's heritage significance is being overlooked by alleged encroachments near revered temples. Conversely, Kishanpol MLA Amin Kagzi asserts that the construction follows all legal processes, suggesting the BJP MLA's actions are politically charged and aimed at fomenting unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

