Left Menu

Punjab's Crime Fighter: Bikramjit Singh Brar's Stellar Rise

Bikramjit Singh Brar, a highly decorated 2018-batch PPS officer, has been promoted to Superintendent of Police. Known for his actions against gangsters, terror operatives, and drugs, he has received multiple awards, including the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. His family has a strong legacy in Punjab's law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:23 IST
Punjab's Crime Fighter: Bikramjit Singh Brar's Stellar Rise
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has elevated Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar to Superintendent of Police, acknowledging his notable contributions to the fight against gangsters and terrorism. The promotion was officially sanctioned by the state's Home Affairs Department.

Brar, from the 2018 batch of Punjab Police Services, is a decorated officer, honoured five times with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. He gained recognition for his crucial role in operations against notorious criminals, including his involvement in neutralising the threats posed by gangsters like Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria.

Bikramjit's commendable service extends to dismantling networks involved in cross-border crimes and drug smuggling, earning him various accolades such as the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation. Continuing a family legacy of policing, his father and brother both served in Punjab's police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel

Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel

 Global
2
BJP's Electoral Strategy: Marathwada Zilla Parishad Results

BJP's Electoral Strategy: Marathwada Zilla Parishad Results

 India
3
Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

 India
4
Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India after request from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Pak govt source.

Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026