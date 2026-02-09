Punjab's Crime Fighter: Bikramjit Singh Brar's Stellar Rise
Bikramjit Singh Brar, a highly decorated 2018-batch PPS officer, has been promoted to Superintendent of Police. Known for his actions against gangsters, terror operatives, and drugs, he has received multiple awards, including the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. His family has a strong legacy in Punjab's law enforcement.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has elevated Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar to Superintendent of Police, acknowledging his notable contributions to the fight against gangsters and terrorism. The promotion was officially sanctioned by the state's Home Affairs Department.
Brar, from the 2018 batch of Punjab Police Services, is a decorated officer, honoured five times with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry. He gained recognition for his crucial role in operations against notorious criminals, including his involvement in neutralising the threats posed by gangsters like Vicky Gounder and Prema Lahoria.
Bikramjit's commendable service extends to dismantling networks involved in cross-border crimes and drug smuggling, earning him various accolades such as the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation. Continuing a family legacy of policing, his father and brother both served in Punjab's police force.
(With inputs from agencies.)