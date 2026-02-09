Delhi Police Crackdown: Interstate Racket's Fake Medicine Operation Halted

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate illicit operation engaged in manufacturing counterfeit psychotropic medications. A specialized unit conducted a coordinated raid in Patna, Bihar, uncovering a clandestine factory responsible for producing and distributing fake syrups designed to imitate legitimate medical products.

During the operation, authorities confiscated thousands of bottles of fake syrups, significant quantities of chemicals, and equipment used in their production. The facility produced counterfeit medicines whose names closely resembled established brands, facilitating illegal sales without prescriptions.

The recent crackdown led to the arrest of eight individuals integral to the racket, including Tanishq Jha, who sourced raw materials and managed distribution. This operation marks a significant step in dismantling a network that was once thriving across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)