Social Media Stunt Sparks Controversy: The Rs 2 Lakh Incident

The police have identified and arrested Utkarsh Kumar Singh, a resident of Motihari, Bihar, who allegedly offered a Rs 2 lakh reward for the killing of gym owner Deepak Kumar. Singh reportedly posted this message on social media to gain followers, not intending any real harm.

The controversy began when Kumar, known as 'Mohammad Deepak', confronted Bajrang Dal activists demanding a local shop change its name. This incident brought Kumar into the national spotlight. Following this, Kumar himself filed a complaint about a reward for his murder, leading to police investigations.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the protests that occurred and are using video evidence to identify participants. Legal actions are underway, with around 15 protestors identified so far. Authorities are ensuring security in the area, monitoring social media platforms, and maintaining calm post-protest tensions.

