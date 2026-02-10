Left Menu

Social Media Stunt Sparks Controversy: The Rs 2 Lakh Incident

Police arrested Utkarsh Kumar Singh after he allegedly posted a Rs 2 lakh reward for Deepak Kumar's killing, initially aiming to boost his social media following. Following a protest outside a shop over its name led by Kumar, tensions escalated, resulting in police investigations and actions against involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:07 IST
Social Media Stunt Sparks Controversy: The Rs 2 Lakh Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The police have identified and arrested Utkarsh Kumar Singh, a resident of Motihari, Bihar, who allegedly offered a Rs 2 lakh reward for the killing of gym owner Deepak Kumar. Singh reportedly posted this message on social media to gain followers, not intending any real harm.

The controversy began when Kumar, known as 'Mohammad Deepak', confronted Bajrang Dal activists demanding a local shop change its name. This incident brought Kumar into the national spotlight. Following this, Kumar himself filed a complaint about a reward for his murder, leading to police investigations.

Law enforcement officials are actively investigating the protests that occurred and are using video evidence to identify participants. Legal actions are underway, with around 15 protestors identified so far. Authorities are ensuring security in the area, monitoring social media platforms, and maintaining calm post-protest tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

 India
3
Gold Shines as Dollar Dims: A Week of Economic Insights

Gold Shines as Dollar Dims: A Week of Economic Insights

 Global
4
Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

Fernando Alonso Gears Up for Uncertain Yet Thrilling Formula One Season

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026