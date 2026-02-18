Tragedy in Chamba: Husband and Wife Found Dead

In a tragic turn of events, a village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district was the scene of a horrific crime and suicide. On Tuesday night, Sarvan Kumar, 48, allegedly killed his wife, Anju Devi, 45, during a heated argument.

According to police reports, Kumar used a sharp weapon in the attack, which resulted in his wife's immediate death. Following the incident, Kumar allegedly took his own life by hanging himself from a tree in their garden.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning when a family member found the bodies and alerted the police. Investigations are ongoing, with Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani confirming that a case has been filed. The authorities continue their probe into the matter as forensic teams collect evidence from the scene.

