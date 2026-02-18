Tragedy Strikes as Siblings Fall Into Open Septic Tank
Two young siblings, a seven-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother, died after accidentally falling into an open septic tank in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Badanpur village while they were fetching water. Police have initiated an investigation into the heartbreaking event.
In a tragic incident in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a seven-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother died after falling into an unguarded septic tank. The accident occurred on Tuesday night in Badanpur village.
The children, Shivanshi and Shatrughan, were the daughter and son of Rakesh Sharma. They had gone to a neighbor's house to fetch water when they slipped and fell into the septic tank, which had been left open for cleaning.
Police have launched an investigation after reaching the scene and sending the bodies for postmortem. No formal complaint has been lodged yet, according to Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Maurya.
