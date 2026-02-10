Left Menu

Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health

A landmark trial in Los Angeles is scrutinizing Meta and Google's YouTube for allegedly addicting children to their platforms through deliberate designs. The trial could set precedent for future lawsuits addressing social media's impact on youth mental health, drawing comparisons to past Big Tobacco trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:46 IST
Social Media on Trial: The Battle Over Children's Mental Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking trial unfolding in Los Angeles, Meta, which owns Instagram, and Google's YouTube are faced with accusations from plaintiffs alleging that these platforms intentionally addict children. Lawyer Mark Lanier launched the opening arguments, comparing these platforms to addictive substances.

The case revolves around a 20-year-old plaintiff identified only as 'KGM,' with the outcome potentially impacting thousands of similar lawsuits nationwide. Lanier's strategy included presenting evidence like internal emails and studies, highlighting deliberate designs that purportedly target children's mental health vulnerability.

Meta's defense, led by lawyer Paul Schmidt, contests these claims, arguing that social media's inclusion in broader mental health struggles doesn't suffice as evidence of direct causation. This trial is among several upcoming legal battles seeking accountability from social media giants for allegedly jeopardizing children's mental well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

