Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance
French President Emmanuel Macron urges the European Union to consider joint borrowing via eurobonds. He believes this move could challenge U.S. dollar supremacy and capitalize on the EU's under-leveraged borrowing capacity, especially amid a technology investment surge.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron is urging the European Union to explore the potential of joint borrowing through eurobonds. He argues that such a financial strategy could effectively challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar.
In interviews with multiple newspapers, including Le Monde, Macron emphasized the EU's relatively low level of indebtedness compared to global counterparts like the United States and China. He pointed out the untapped borrowing potential.
Macron believes that failing to utilize this capacity, particularly during a significant wave of technological investment, would be a strategic misstep for the EU. He sees eurobonds as a lever for asserting economic influence on the global stage.
