Left Menu

Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance

French President Emmanuel Macron urges the European Union to consider joint borrowing via eurobonds. He believes this move could challenge U.S. dollar supremacy and capitalize on the EU's under-leveraged borrowing capacity, especially amid a technology investment surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:48 IST
Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron is urging the European Union to explore the potential of joint borrowing through eurobonds. He argues that such a financial strategy could effectively challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

In interviews with multiple newspapers, including Le Monde, Macron emphasized the EU's relatively low level of indebtedness compared to global counterparts like the United States and China. He pointed out the untapped borrowing potential.

Macron believes that failing to utilize this capacity, particularly during a significant wave of technological investment, would be a strategic misstep for the EU. He sees eurobonds as a lever for asserting economic influence on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
2
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global
3
China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

 China
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026