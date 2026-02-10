Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants

The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering a proposal to increase the monthly honorarium for personal assistants working with legislators in the Union Territory. This news surfaced as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to a query from Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra during an Assembly session.

The proposal, originating from the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, aims to enhance the pay for these assistants. Chief Minister Abdullah noted that the finance department is currently examining the proposal, which also includes demands for travel and daily allowances commensurate with those of other parliamentary staff.

MLA Tariq Hameed Karra had inquired about the progress on these demands, highlighting the assistants' requests for improved compensation and benefits. The timeframe for a decision on this proposal remains undisclosed as the finance department continues its assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)