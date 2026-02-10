Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants

The Jammu and Kashmir government is reviewing a proposal to raise the monthly honorarium for personal assistants working with legislators, as revealed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The proposal is currently being examined by the finance department following a query by Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:01 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Considers Pay Raise for Legislative Assistants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering a proposal to increase the monthly honorarium for personal assistants working with legislators in the Union Territory. This news surfaced as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to a query from Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra during an Assembly session.

The proposal, originating from the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, aims to enhance the pay for these assistants. Chief Minister Abdullah noted that the finance department is currently examining the proposal, which also includes demands for travel and daily allowances commensurate with those of other parliamentary staff.

MLA Tariq Hameed Karra had inquired about the progress on these demands, highlighting the assistants' requests for improved compensation and benefits. The timeframe for a decision on this proposal remains undisclosed as the finance department continues its assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Bowling Brigade Faces ICC Challenge without Fame Trio

Australia's Bowling Brigade Faces ICC Challenge without Fame Trio

 Sri Lanka
2
Sporting Rivalry Unites: India-Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup

Sporting Rivalry Unites: India-Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Global Pharmaceutical Giants Unite: Kashiv & Intas Team Up for Unprecedented Market Expansion

Global Pharmaceutical Giants Unite: Kashiv & Intas Team Up for Unprecedented...

 United States
4
Delhi University Challenges Appeals for PM's Degree Disclosure in Court

Delhi University Challenges Appeals for PM's Degree Disclosure in Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026