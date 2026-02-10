Left Menu

Man Poses as IPS Officer for Marriage Scam in Rajasthan

A man named Akshat Kothari was arrested in Indore for impersonating an IPS officer and marrying a woman with a fake identity. Evading capture for two years, he used social media to create a false persona. Nineteen cases of cheating are registered against him. He awaits court trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:12 IST
Man Poses as IPS Officer for Marriage Scam in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been detained for allegedly masquerading as an IPS officer to fraudulently marry a woman in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, Akshat Kothari, was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after eluding authorities for over two years, according to law enforcement.

Banswara Cyber Police Inspector Hari Om revealed that Kothari utilized social media platforms to craft a deceptive image of himself as an IPS officer. This fraudulent identity facilitated his marriage to a woman, leading to 19 registered cheating cases. The accused faces upcoming court proceedings while further inquiries continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Trilokpuri: A Fatal Conflict Over a Simple Charge

Tragedy in Trilokpuri: A Fatal Conflict Over a Simple Charge

 India
2
Risk Appetite Surge Tempers Gold Rally as Investors Eye Fed Moves

Risk Appetite Surge Tempers Gold Rally as Investors Eye Fed Moves

 Global
3
Australia Faces Injury Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash Against Ireland

Australia Faces Injury Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash Against Ireland

 Sri Lanka
4
Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026