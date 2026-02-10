Man Poses as IPS Officer for Marriage Scam in Rajasthan

A man has been detained for allegedly masquerading as an IPS officer to fraudulently marry a woman in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, Akshat Kothari, was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after eluding authorities for over two years, according to law enforcement.

Banswara Cyber Police Inspector Hari Om revealed that Kothari utilized social media platforms to craft a deceptive image of himself as an IPS officer. This fraudulent identity facilitated his marriage to a woman, leading to 19 registered cheating cases. The accused faces upcoming court proceedings while further inquiries continue.

