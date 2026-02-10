CBCI Urges Repeal of Restrictive Legislations Amid Calls for Religious Freedom
The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has called for the repeal of laws it views as inconsistent with religious freedom and privacy rights. Highlighting the incarceration of individuals on charges of forced conversions, CBCI stresses adherence to constitutional rights and advocates for equality among all citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has issued a strong demand for the repeal of laws perceived to violate religious freedom and the right to privacy.
During its 37th general meeting, CBCI highlighted concerns over the incarceration of individuals on baseless conversion charges and called for adherence to constitutional rights.
The conference further emphasized the need for equality and protection of fundamental rights for all, while urging youth to engage in democratic processes to fortify the nation's fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
