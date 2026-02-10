CBCI Urges Repeal of Restrictive Legislations Amid Calls for Religious Freedom

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has issued a strong demand for the repeal of laws perceived to violate religious freedom and the right to privacy.

During its 37th general meeting, CBCI highlighted concerns over the incarceration of individuals on baseless conversion charges and called for adherence to constitutional rights.

The conference further emphasized the need for equality and protection of fundamental rights for all, while urging youth to engage in democratic processes to fortify the nation's fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)