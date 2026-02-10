Left Menu

CBCI Urges Repeal of Restrictive Legislations Amid Calls for Religious Freedom

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has called for the repeal of laws it views as inconsistent with religious freedom and privacy rights. Highlighting the incarceration of individuals on charges of forced conversions, CBCI stresses adherence to constitutional rights and advocates for equality among all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:44 IST
CBCI Urges Repeal of Restrictive Legislations Amid Calls for Religious Freedom
  • Country:
  • India

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has issued a strong demand for the repeal of laws perceived to violate religious freedom and the right to privacy.

During its 37th general meeting, CBCI highlighted concerns over the incarceration of individuals on baseless conversion charges and called for adherence to constitutional rights.

The conference further emphasized the need for equality and protection of fundamental rights for all, while urging youth to engage in democratic processes to fortify the nation's fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jeweller's Treasure: P N Gadgil Jewellers' Profits Surge Despite Golden Challenges

Jeweller's Treasure: P N Gadgil Jewellers' Profits Surge Despite Golden Chal...

 India
2
Indian Army and ICFAI University Sikkim Forge Educational Partnership

Indian Army and ICFAI University Sikkim Forge Educational Partnership

 India
3
Delhi HC Pushes for Consular Access in UAE Detention Case

Delhi HC Pushes for Consular Access in UAE Detention Case

 India
4
Crisis in Odesa: Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

Crisis in Odesa: Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026