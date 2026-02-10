Delhi Assembly Committees Demand Cooperation for Effective Governance
The Delhi government has instructed department heads to cooperate with Assembly committees by attending meetings and providing necessary information. The directive emphasizes the need for senior officers to participate in discussions and submit required documents, ensuring legislative processes are efficient and informed by departmental expertise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has mandated full cooperation from its department heads towards Assembly committees, urging all involved to attend meetings and provide necessary information.
The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a directive on Monday, emphasizing the importance of administrative secretaries attending House committee sittings when summoned by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat.
This move aims to streamline legislative processes and ensure that policy discussions benefit from the direct involvement of senior decision-makers and the timely submission of required documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)