Delhi Assembly Committees Demand Cooperation for Effective Governance

The Delhi government has mandated full cooperation from its department heads towards Assembly committees, urging all involved to attend meetings and provide necessary information.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued a directive on Monday, emphasizing the importance of administrative secretaries attending House committee sittings when summoned by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat.

This move aims to streamline legislative processes and ensure that policy discussions benefit from the direct involvement of senior decision-makers and the timely submission of required documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)