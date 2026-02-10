Fake Hallmarks Exposed: BIS Cracks Down on Counterfeit Operations
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized equipment from a Vizag hallmarking center for falsely marking gold with counterfeit BIS hallmarks. This operation revealed violations of BIS Act, 2016, prompting warnings about potential penalties. Consumers are urged to verify hallmark authenticity through the BIS Care app.
In a significant crackdown, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has confiscated essential equipment from a Vizag gold hallmarking center. The action comes after allegations surfaced about the center's involvement in imprinting counterfeit BIS hallmarks without proper authorization.
During the operation at the Kurupam Market, officials discovered a laser engraving machine, a digital video recorder, a computer, and gold items bearing fraudulent marks. The violation constitutes a breach of the BIS Act, 2016, alerting authorities to potential legal actions, including imprisonment or hefty fines for offenders.
BIS emphasizes consumer vigilance in verifying hallmark authenticity using the BIS Care app, encouraging public reporting of such fraudulent activities directly to their Vijayawada branch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
