Birk Ruud's Golden Triumph at Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud emerged victorious in the men's slopestyle competition at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, capturing gold with a commanding first run.

American skier Alex Hall secured the silver medal, contributing to Team USA's impressive slopestyle medal history, while New Zealand's Luca Harrington, at just 21, achieved bronze.

The competition tested the athletes' skills with intricate rail slides and aerial tricks, with each contestant's highest score across three runs determining their final ranking.