Birk Ruud's Golden Triumph at Winter Olympics Slopestyle
Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud won gold in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Alex Hall of the USA took silver, maintaining America's streak in the event. Young New Zealander Luca Harrington clinched bronze, showcasing remarkable skill and promise on the Olympic stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:04 IST
Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud emerged victorious in the men's slopestyle competition at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, capturing gold with a commanding first run.
American skier Alex Hall secured the silver medal, contributing to Team USA's impressive slopestyle medal history, while New Zealand's Luca Harrington, at just 21, achieved bronze.
The competition tested the athletes' skills with intricate rail slides and aerial tricks, with each contestant's highest score across three runs determining their final ranking.
ALSO READ
New Zealand Cruise to Victory Over UAE in T20 World Cup Clash
Record-Breaking Victory: New Zealand's Openers Shine in T20 World Cup
New Zealand beat the UAE by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup Group D match at Chennai.
UAE's Dynamic Duo Dominate Against New Zealand in T20 Clash
Clash of Titans: UAE vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Showdown