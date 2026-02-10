Left Menu

Birk Ruud's Golden Triumph at Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud won gold in the men's slopestyle event at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Alex Hall of the USA took silver, maintaining America's streak in the event. Young New Zealander Luca Harrington clinched bronze, showcasing remarkable skill and promise on the Olympic stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:04 IST
Birk Ruud's Golden Triumph at Winter Olympics Slopestyle

Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud emerged victorious in the men's slopestyle competition at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, capturing gold with a commanding first run.

American skier Alex Hall secured the silver medal, contributing to Team USA's impressive slopestyle medal history, while New Zealand's Luca Harrington, at just 21, achieved bronze.

The competition tested the athletes' skills with intricate rail slides and aerial tricks, with each contestant's highest score across three runs determining their final ranking.

TRENDING

1
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
2
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India
3
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Growth

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Achieves Turnaround with Double-Digit Revenue Gro...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

Tragedy Strikes in Central Nepal as Bus Plunges into River

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026