Strategic Alliance: Poland's Niewiadow Partners with Northrop Grumman for Artillery Production

Polish arms group Niewiadow-PGM has partnered with U.S. defence supplier Northrop Grumman to produce artillery ammunition in Poland. This deal focuses on the production, certification, and market introduction of 155-millimetre artillery shells. The collaboration aims to address short supply issues and strengthen market initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Polish arms group Niewiadow-PGM announced a strategic partnership with U.S. defence giant Northrop Grumman to produce artillery ammunition on Polish soil. The collaboration involves Niewiadow units Elaboracja Niewiadow and Zaklady Sprzetu Precyzyjnego Niewiadow, focusing on joint efforts for the 155-millimetre artillery ammunition.

The agreement did not disclose financial specifics or production volumes. These artillery shells are pivotal to Ukraine's military engagements with Russia, addressing a critical shortfall in supply. The initial phase of cooperation emphasizes the joint production and certification of the 155 mm artillery shell.

Niewiadow's CEO Adam Januszko stated that the deal lays groundwork for expanding production capabilities in Poland and strengthening market presence through joint initiatives. This collaboration reflects a significant step in enhancing local production and offering comprehensive solutions to the market.

