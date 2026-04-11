High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

In an unexpected diplomatic move, high-profile leaders from the United States and Iran convened in Pakistan on Saturday. Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf spearheaded the discussions, marking one of the rare occasions of direct engagement between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The talks come at a time of heightened tension following recent conflicts.

Meanwhile, amid tightened security, Jerusalem's Old City thronged with worshippers for the annual Orthodox Christian 'Holy Fire' ceremony. The event, symbolic of Jesus's resurrection, took place after 40 days of closure due to conflict-related restrictions. Joyous celebrations marked not only the religious rituals but also the city's cautious reopening.

Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions ripple through the Middle East. Demonstrators in Lebanon condemned prospective talks with Israel, while Qatar refuted claims of paying Iran to forestall attacks. Additionally, Israel reported striking Hezbollah targets as part of continued defense efforts, adding complexity to the region's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)