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High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions

A rare face-to-face meeting between US and Iranian leaders took place in Pakistan, led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. This marks significant high-level engagement since the Islamic Revolution, as the nations discuss various geopolitical concerns amidst ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:04 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US and Iran Leaders Meet Amid Tensions
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In an unexpected diplomatic move, high-profile leaders from the United States and Iran convened in Pakistan on Saturday. Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf spearheaded the discussions, marking one of the rare occasions of direct engagement between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The talks come at a time of heightened tension following recent conflicts.

Meanwhile, amid tightened security, Jerusalem's Old City thronged with worshippers for the annual Orthodox Christian 'Holy Fire' ceremony. The event, symbolic of Jesus's resurrection, took place after 40 days of closure due to conflict-related restrictions. Joyous celebrations marked not only the religious rituals but also the city's cautious reopening.

Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions ripple through the Middle East. Demonstrators in Lebanon condemned prospective talks with Israel, while Qatar refuted claims of paying Iran to forestall attacks. Additionally, Israel reported striking Hezbollah targets as part of continued defense efforts, adding complexity to the region's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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