Cameroonian Soldiers Fall Prey in Ukraine Conflict: Russia Confirms Deaths

Cameroon has announced the deaths of 16 of its soldiers in Ukraine, following confirmation from Russian authorities. The soldiers were involved in special military operations, and Cameroon's foreign ministry is now contacting their families to provide support.

In a related development, the ministry issued an urgent invitation for families of six other Cameroonian nationals residing in Russia to visit the ministry for unspecified 'urgent matters.'

Concerns are growing over the recruitment of Africans by Russia under deceptive offers of employment and training, with over 1,700 Africans believed to have been misled into joining the Russian military. Similar cases have been reported in other African countries, including Kenya and Nigeria.

(With inputs from agencies.)