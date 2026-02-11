Trump's Tough Call: Iran's Nuclear Deal Dilemma

In a recent statement, President Donald Trump warned that the United States may have to take decisive action if a resolution isn't found with Iran. Speaking to Israel's Channel 12, he emphasized the urgency of reaching a deal.

The friction between Washington and Tehran has been intensifying, primarily due to Iran's nuclear ambitions and its forceful approach towards protestors. Trump hinted at potential military preparations as a countermeasure.

Reports from Axios and Channel 12 suggest the U.S. administration is evaluating the strategic deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to bolster its stance against Iran's escalating maneuvers.

