Trump's Tough Call: Iran's Nuclear Deal Dilemma

President Trump stated that the U.S. would need to take decisive action if a diplomatic agreement with Iran is not achieved. The comments came amid escalated tensions over Iran's nuclear program and its response to protests. Discussions of deploying a second aircraft carrier are underway.

Updated: 11-02-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:07 IST
In a recent statement, President Donald Trump warned that the United States may have to take decisive action if a resolution isn't found with Iran. Speaking to Israel's Channel 12, he emphasized the urgency of reaching a deal.

The friction between Washington and Tehran has been intensifying, primarily due to Iran's nuclear ambitions and its forceful approach towards protestors. Trump hinted at potential military preparations as a countermeasure.

Reports from Axios and Channel 12 suggest the U.S. administration is evaluating the strategic deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East to bolster its stance against Iran's escalating maneuvers.

