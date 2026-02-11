Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing mounting pressure to resign over his alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite Lutnick's claims of minimal contact with Epstein, newly released Justice Department files reveal their interactions, including a lunch on Epstein's private island.

Lutnick, appointed by former President Donald Trump, defended himself during a Senate hearing, asserting a limited relationship with Epstein. He stated that any meetings were incidental, such as being near Epstein's island on a boat. Lutnick claimed he only exchanged about 10 emails and met Epstein thrice over 14 years.

The controversy comes amid bipartisan calls for Lutnick's resignation, with some lawmakers highlighting apparent inconsistencies between Lutnick's past statements and recently disclosed documents. Republican and Democrat officials, including Trump's associate Karoline Leavitt, are caught up in the wider scandal involving Epstein's high-profile acquaintances.

