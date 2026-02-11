Left Menu

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation

U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick is under pressure to resign after new revelations of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced. Lutnick insists he had minimal interactions with Epstein, contradicting documents showing a lunch on Epstein's island. Both political parties are pushing for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:20 IST
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Denies Epstein Connection Amid Calls for Resignation
Howard Lutnick

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing mounting pressure to resign over his alleged ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite Lutnick's claims of minimal contact with Epstein, newly released Justice Department files reveal their interactions, including a lunch on Epstein's private island.

Lutnick, appointed by former President Donald Trump, defended himself during a Senate hearing, asserting a limited relationship with Epstein. He stated that any meetings were incidental, such as being near Epstein's island on a boat. Lutnick claimed he only exchanged about 10 emails and met Epstein thrice over 14 years.

The controversy comes amid bipartisan calls for Lutnick's resignation, with some lawmakers highlighting apparent inconsistencies between Lutnick's past statements and recently disclosed documents. Republican and Democrat officials, including Trump's associate Karoline Leavitt, are caught up in the wider scandal involving Epstein's high-profile acquaintances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Social Media Post: Vice President's Armenian Genocide Tribute Sparks Diplomatic Sensitivity

Controversial Social Media Post: Vice President's Armenian Genocide Tribute ...

 Global
2
Olympic Tensions: Skier's Free Speech Sparks Political Uproar

Olympic Tensions: Skier's Free Speech Sparks Political Uproar

 Global
3
Markets Face Turbulence Amid Retail Sales Dip and AI Spending Surge

Markets Face Turbulence Amid Retail Sales Dip and AI Spending Surge

 Global
4
U.S. Troops Head to Nigeria for Military Training

U.S. Troops Head to Nigeria for Military Training

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026