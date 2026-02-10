Political Tensions Flare as Car Incident Sparks Clashes in West Bengal
In North 24 Parganas district, political tensions escalated when a car carrying BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania's wife was vandalized. Following a confrontation that left one injured, TMC members and the MLA's wife filed police complaints against each other. The situation is now under control, according to local authorities.
- Country:
- India
Tensions in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district escalated as a car carrying BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania's wife was vandalized by a group of individuals. The altercation, which left one person injured, prompted both TMC members and the MLA's wife to file complaints with the police.
According to a senior police official, Moumita Kirtania alleged that TMC supporters surrounded their vehicle and engaged in a heated exchange with its occupants as the car passed through Gopalnagar locality. The situation deteriorated when assailants attempted to intimidate them and vandalized the vehicle.
Local TMC leaders claimed villagers mistakenly stopped the car, thinking Kirtania was inside, to discuss development grievances. However, a misunderstanding led to a physical incident, prompting the subsequent vandalism. The situation has since been brought under control, and both parties have lodged complaints.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC's Dilemma: To Sign or Not to Sign the No-Confidence Notice Against Om Birla
TMC's Banerjee Criticizes Centre Over 'Subscription-Based Federalism'
TMC Push for Parliamentary Fair Play Amidst Suspension Row
TMC Councillor Suspended for Alleged Fatal Assault
BJP's Bold Claim of Victory over TMC in West Bengal