Political Tensions Flare as Car Incident Sparks Clashes in West Bengal

In North 24 Parganas district, political tensions escalated when a car carrying BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania's wife was vandalized. Following a confrontation that left one injured, TMC members and the MLA's wife filed police complaints against each other. The situation is now under control, according to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district escalated as a car carrying BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania's wife was vandalized by a group of individuals. The altercation, which left one person injured, prompted both TMC members and the MLA's wife to file complaints with the police.

According to a senior police official, Moumita Kirtania alleged that TMC supporters surrounded their vehicle and engaged in a heated exchange with its occupants as the car passed through Gopalnagar locality. The situation deteriorated when assailants attempted to intimidate them and vandalized the vehicle.

Local TMC leaders claimed villagers mistakenly stopped the car, thinking Kirtania was inside, to discuss development grievances. However, a misunderstanding led to a physical incident, prompting the subsequent vandalism. The situation has since been brought under control, and both parties have lodged complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

