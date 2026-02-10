Left Menu

Parliament Tensions Rise: Unprecedented Scenes Unfold as Opposition Clashes with Treasury Benches

Following a particularly tense day in the Indian Parliament, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reported that the ruling BJP managed to avert a confrontational incident with Congress MPs. The BJP released videos showing opposition women MPs approaching the Prime Minister's seat, raising concerns about orchestrated protests. Eight opposition members faced suspension due to disruptive behavior.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic parliament session, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the tensions that surfaced when ruling BJP MPs were instructed to avoid confrontation with Congress members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intended response to the Motion of Thanks. The BJP warned that allowing confrontation could have resulted in unprecedented chaos.

The BJP released video footage depicting opposition women MPs advancing towards Modi's chair, accusing them of deliberate provocation. The ruling party alleged that these orchestrated actions were directed by Rahul Gandhi's leadership, questioning the conduct of opposition MPs in the sacred parliamentary space.

The fallout led to substantial repercussions, including the suspension of eight opposition members for disruptive activities. The situation remained unresolved as BJP women MPs appealed to the Lok Sabha Speaker for strong action against what they termed 'heinous acts', hoping for a resolution to uphold parliamentary sanctity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

