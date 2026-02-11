Russian Air Defences Foil Drone Attack in Volgograd Region

Russian air defences thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack targeting energy infrastructure and other key sites in Volzhsky, as reported by the Volgograd region's governor on Wednesday.

Governor Andrei Bocharov announced on Telegram that the attack was extensive, causing damage to an apartment and sparking a factory fire, though fortunately, no injuries occurred.

Drone debris was found near a kindergarten while local authorities manage the aftermath. Reuters has yet to confirm the incident independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)