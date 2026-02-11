Left Menu

Russian Air Defences Foil Drone Attack in Volgograd Region

A Ukrainian drone attack targeting energy infrastructure in Volzhsky, Volgograd region, was repelled by Russian air defences. The attack, described as 'massive' by the regional governor, caused damage to an apartment and led to a factory fire, but no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 05:11 IST
Russian Air Defences Foil Drone Attack in Volgograd Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defences thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack targeting energy infrastructure and other key sites in Volzhsky, as reported by the Volgograd region's governor on Wednesday.

Governor Andrei Bocharov announced on Telegram that the attack was extensive, causing damage to an apartment and sparking a factory fire, though fortunately, no injuries occurred.

Drone debris was found near a kindergarten while local authorities manage the aftermath. Reuters has yet to confirm the incident independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

Court Victory for Turkish Student: A Hope for Justice

 United States
2
U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expansion

U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expans...

 Global
3
UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

 United Kingdom
4
Super Bowl Spectacle: Bad Bunny's High-Energy Halftime Show Steals Spotlight

Super Bowl Spectacle: Bad Bunny's High-Energy Halftime Show Steals Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026