Left Menu

Historic Boundary Resolution Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Begins

Installation of boundary pillars has begun on the inter-state border between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, marking a significant step towards resolving a decades-old dispute. This effort, monitored by state and central officials, aims to bring clarity and foster harmony between communities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:33 IST
Historic Boundary Resolution Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decades-old boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is a step closer to resolution as the installation of boundary pillars formally commenced. Officials from both states, along with the Survey of India, are overseeing the process, which is seen as a testament to their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Commencement of this boundary exercise marks the implementation of a historic agreement, bringing much-awaited stability to communities along the disputed border. The effort is expected to enhance peace, harmony, and cooperation among the regions.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Biyuram Wahge, hailed this as a historic milestone, crediting the leadership of Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma in advancing the initiative that began with the Namsai Declaration in July 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

 India
2
Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

Political Clash Erupts in J&K Assembly Amidst Controversial Remarks

 India
3

The Future of Car Insurance: Effortless and Secure Online Issuance

 United States
4
Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

Negligence and Tragedy: Death in an Open Manhole

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026