Historic Boundary Resolution Between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Begins

The decades-old boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is a step closer to resolution as the installation of boundary pillars formally commenced. Officials from both states, along with the Survey of India, are overseeing the process, which is seen as a testament to their commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Commencement of this boundary exercise marks the implementation of a historic agreement, bringing much-awaited stability to communities along the disputed border. The effort is expected to enhance peace, harmony, and cooperation among the regions.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister, Biyuram Wahge, hailed this as a historic milestone, crediting the leadership of Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma in advancing the initiative that began with the Namsai Declaration in July 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)