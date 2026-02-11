AirAsia X Expands Horizons with Bahrain Hub

Malaysian budget airline AirAsia X announced on Wednesday its plan to resume flights from Kuala Lumpur to London with a new hub in Bahrain. Utilizing the extended range of narrow-body jets, the airline aims to carve out fresh routes and connect with established carriers.

This service, which commences in June, will position Bahrain as AirAsia X's first hub outside Asia, providing access to the vibrant markets of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Returning to the British capital represents a significant milestone for the carrier after suspending its non-stop flights from Kuala Lumpur more than a decade ago.

Co-founder Tony Fernandes emphasized that Bahrain could become a pivotal regional gateway for underserved cities across Asia, Africa, and Europe. With plans to deploy Airbus A321XLR aircraft, AirAsia X intends to expand its low-cost model to intercontinental routes, targeting destinations such as Maghreb, Egypt, and Morocco, while avoiding direct competition with Gulf carriers.