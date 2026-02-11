Left Menu

Family Trust Tensions: Court Clash Over RK Family Trust Allegations

The Delhi High Court involved in a legal battle concerning the RK Family Trust. Rani Kapur alleges the trust was created fraudulently by her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, and others. Priya accuses Rani of making false statements. The case highlights complex family dynamics and allegations of fraud.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi High Court is gripped by a legal battle surrounding the RK Family Trust. The dispute pits Rani Kapur against her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, over allegations of forgery and deception.

Justice Mini Pushkarna has issued notices to Rani Kapur on allegations by Priya that her lawsuit against the family trust is based on false statements, raising tensions among the Kapur family. Priya seeks action against Rani for perjury under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, claiming Rani lied about her involvement in signing the Trust Deed.

Alongside Priya's accusations of Rani concealing material facts, Rani has launched counter-allegations, seeking to overturn the RK Family Trust, which she claims fraudulently stripped her of assets. This high-profile case underscores a turbulent chapter in a prominent business family, with a hearing set for March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

