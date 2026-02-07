Assam CM Clarifies Stance on Miya-Muslims Amid Election Prep

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified on Saturday that not all Miya-Muslims in the state are 'unknown,' citing that those who arrived before 1951 are considered indigenous. Speaking to reporters, he stressed that his comments were not motivated by communal or religious biases.

The All Assam Students' Union and Justice Biplab Sharma Committee have acknowledged this distinction. The Assam Accord of 1985, concluded after a six-year anti-infiltration movement led by AASU, serves as a historical backdrop for Sarma's comments, which come as the state readies for upcoming Assembly elections.

Sarma also highlighted that recent recruitment in state departments predominantly includes 'our children,' with no 'unknown person' employed. His administration, he claims, has acted courageously and consistently for the betterment of its people over the past five years.

