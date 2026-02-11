Tensions Rise in Papua: Deadly Shootings Erupt in Conflict Zone
Three people were killed in shootings in Papua, Indonesia's easternmost region. The attacks involved a commercial plane and a convoy of a mining company. While the motive remains unclear, local rebel groups are often suspected in regional violence. The incidents highlight ongoing conflicts in the resource-rich area.
Indonesian authorities reported on Wednesday that three individuals lost their lives and several others were injured in shootings across Papua, the country's easternmost region, which included areas near Freeport Indonesia's mining operations.
A tragic incident unfolded when assailants targeted a small Smart Air commercial plane as it landed at Korowai airport in Boven Digoel, South Papua province. According to police spokesman Cahyo Sukarnito, both the pilot and co-pilot were killed, while all 13 passengers managed to flee to safety.
The Free Papua Movement, known for its rebel activities, was implicated in another attack on a PT Freeport Indonesia convoy, resulting in a soldier's death. The incidents underscore the ongoing tensions and violence that have plagued resource-rich Papua since its controversial annexation by Indonesia in 1969.
(With inputs from agencies.)
