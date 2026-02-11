Tensions Rise in Papua: Deadly Shootings Erupt in Conflict Zone

Indonesian authorities reported on Wednesday that three individuals lost their lives and several others were injured in shootings across Papua, the country's easternmost region, which included areas near Freeport Indonesia's mining operations.

A tragic incident unfolded when assailants targeted a small Smart Air commercial plane as it landed at Korowai airport in Boven Digoel, South Papua province. According to police spokesman Cahyo Sukarnito, both the pilot and co-pilot were killed, while all 13 passengers managed to flee to safety.

The Free Papua Movement, known for its rebel activities, was implicated in another attack on a PT Freeport Indonesia convoy, resulting in a soldier's death. The incidents underscore the ongoing tensions and violence that have plagued resource-rich Papua since its controversial annexation by Indonesia in 1969.

(With inputs from agencies.)