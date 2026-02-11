India Sets the Agenda for BRICS: A Focused Vision

In a pivotal move, India has unveiled its strategic vision for its 2026 chairship of the BRICS bloc at the recent Sherpas meeting in New Delhi. Themed 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability', the agenda seeks to bolster cooperation among the expanded member nations.

Notable participants from Brazil, China, Russia, and newcomers such as Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia, gathered to deliberate on joint priorities. The discussions covered diverse areas including health, climate change, and counter-terrorism, aiming at a comprehensive institutional development of BRICS.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported a positive reception to India's proposed agenda from all attending nations. The collaborative exchange underscored the bloc's significant influence, representing nearly half of the global population and a substantial share of global GDP and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)