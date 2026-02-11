Left Menu

India Sets the Agenda for BRICS: A Focused Vision

India, under its 2026 BRICS chairship theme 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability', outlined its priorities at the recent BRICS Sherpas meeting. With participation from expanded member nations, the meeting focused on thematic areas like health, agriculture, and energy, aiming for institutional development within BRICS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:18 IST
India Sets the Agenda for BRICS: A Focused Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, India has unveiled its strategic vision for its 2026 chairship of the BRICS bloc at the recent Sherpas meeting in New Delhi. Themed 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability', the agenda seeks to bolster cooperation among the expanded member nations.

Notable participants from Brazil, China, Russia, and newcomers such as Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia, gathered to deliberate on joint priorities. The discussions covered diverse areas including health, climate change, and counter-terrorism, aiming at a comprehensive institutional development of BRICS.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported a positive reception to India's proposed agenda from all attending nations. The collaborative exchange underscored the bloc's significant influence, representing nearly half of the global population and a substantial share of global GDP and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress in Turmoil: DHS Funding Showdown Looms

Congress in Turmoil: DHS Funding Showdown Looms

 Global
2
Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency

Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency

 India
3
Sanjay Bangar Urges India to Retain Fearless Batting Approach

Sanjay Bangar Urges India to Retain Fearless Batting Approach

 India
4
Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity

Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road: A Game-Changer in Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026