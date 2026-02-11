India's Marine Sector Shifts to Value Addition in Sustainability Push

India is poised to make a strategic shift in its marine sector as it moves from sheer volume production to enhanced value addition, according to Union Fisheries Joint Secretary Sagar Mehra.

This transition aims to tackle the global challenge of significant fish loss post-harvest and strengthen sustainability through innovative practices.

Industry experts highlight the importance of traceability and sustainable sourcing to meet international market demands, emphasizing a circular economy approach for future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)