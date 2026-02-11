Left Menu

Ritu Tawde: Leading Mumbai with Vision and Compassion

Ritu Tawde, the newly appointed Mayor of Mumbai, aims to tackle illegal hawker encroachments, advance healthcare, and improve waste management in the city. Emphasizing digital systems for corruption-free governance, she plans infrastructure enhancements and health sector improvements with a focus on aiding financially disadvantaged patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:22 IST
Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

Ritu Tawde, Mumbai's latest mayor and the eighth woman to hold the role, laid out an ambitious agenda focusing on civic improvements and citizen welfare. Her priorities include tackling illegal hawker encroachments on footpaths, advancing healthcare services, and enhancing solid waste management.

In her initial address as the city's mayor, Tawde emphasized mobilizing funds to assist economically weaker patients while integrating digital systems to ensure transparent governance. She plans to implement decentralized waste processing to reduce logistical costs and enhance efficiency.

Pledging to improve infrastructure and healthcare facilities, Tawde announced plans for flood mitigation projects and the establishment of a new medical college. She also expressed commitment to women's issues, aiming for an administration that serves Mumbai's diverse population effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

