UK economy ekes out growth of 0.1% in Q4

​Britain's ​economy grew ‌by 0.1% ​in the final quarter ‌of 2025, official figures showed on Thursday.

Economists polled ‌by Reuters, as ‌well as the Bank of England, had forecast ⁠0.2% ​growth ⁠in gross domestic product for the ⁠October-December period compared ​with the previous three months.

In ⁠December alone, the economy ⁠grew ​by 0.1%, the Office for National ⁠Statistics said, as expected ⁠in ⁠a the Reuters poll.

