UK economy ekes out growth of 0.1% in Q4
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:40 IST
Britain's economy grew by 0.1% in the final quarter of 2025, official figures showed on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters, as well as the Bank of England, had forecast 0.2% growth in gross domestic product for the October-December period compared with the previous three months.
In December alone, the economy grew by 0.1%, the Office for National Statistics said, as expected in a the Reuters poll.
