UPDATE 1-Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv says

Ukrainian arms ​producers have received the ‌first wartime ​licences to export their goods abroad, the secretary of Kyiv's national security and defence council said ‌on Thursday. Kyiv recently took the politically sensitive decision to export weapons while it fights a war against Russia as it seeks funds to expand its ‌domestic defence industry and tries to use its innovative weapons as ‌diplomatic leverage to strengthen its alliances.

In a statement on social media, Rustem Umerov did not specify how many enterprises had received a license but said Ukraine's annual production ⁠capacity in ​the sector ⁠exceeds $55 billion. Umerov said the interdepartmental government commission which approves arms exports had already held ⁠its first meeting in eights months. Since it was attacked by Russia in February ​2022, Ukraine's defence sector has boomed, and now comprises more than 100 companies, ⁠most of them new private sector enterprises.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said recently Ukraine has 450 ⁠drone ​producers; small and cheap Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are now responsible for a majority of strikes on battlefield targets. "In the areas ⁠of UAVs, electronic warfare and reconnaissance, our capabilities already exceed the volume of domestic ⁠procurement," Umerov ⁠wrote. "Coordinated exports allow us to attract investment, scale up production and launch new technologies for the Ukrainian army."

