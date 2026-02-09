Thiruvananthapuram BJP Councillors Embark on Delhi Tour for Insightful Engagement

Newly elected BJP councillors from Thiruvananthapuram have set off on a significant visit to Delhi, invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Led by Mayor V V Rajesh, the delegation aims to acquire insights into superior democratic processes and improve developmental strategies in Kerala. Their itinerary includes a scheduled meeting with PM Modi and interactions with Union ministers.

The exclusion of former councillor R Sreelekha, citing travel inconveniences, has been a topic of discussion. The visit represents a strategic effort to bring central schemes to a local level.

