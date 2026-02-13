Left Menu

Commerce Secretary meets WTO chief in Geneva ahead of MC14

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Friday held meetings with WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva and discussed issues pertaining to the forthcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon. The Commerce Secretary also met with Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of various developing countries and discussed key issues in the context of MC14.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 13:33 IST
Commerce Secretary meets WTO chief in Geneva ahead of MC14
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Friday held meetings with WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Geneva and discussed issues pertaining to the forthcoming ministerial conference in Cameroon. The 14th ministerial conference (MC14) is scheduled at Yaounde, Cameroon, from March 26-29 this year. The conference is the highest decision-making body of the 166-member World Trade Organization (WTO). ''Discussed key priorities for making MC14 a positive, balanced and inclusive Ministerial. Highlighted India's continued commitment towards constructive engagement with WTO Members for strengthening rules based MTS (multi-lateral trading system),'' said a social media post by the Permanent Mission of India at WTO, Geneva. The Commerce Secretary also met with Permanent Representatives and Ambassadors of various developing countries and discussed key issues in the context of MC14. This was the first official engagement of Agrawal with WTO chief in Geneva after becoming commerce secretary. Besides monitoring global exports and imports, WTO adjudicates trade disputes among member countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reactors

Russia will review nuclear safety risks if Armenia opts for US-designed reac...

 Russia
2
Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

Trump expected to attend Saudi FII conference in Miami, sources say

 Global
3
'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

'BNP and Jamaat good pair for democratic path in Bangladesh'

 Bangladesh
4
"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tennis

"Incredible": Sania Mirza hails Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner rivalry in tenn...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026