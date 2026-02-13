CORRECTED-Starmer set to call for multinational defence initiative to cut rearmament cost, FT reports
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:47 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to make the case for the UK and its Western allies to forge a multinational defence initiative that could oversee joint weapons procurement and drive down the costs of rearmament, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing UK government officials.
