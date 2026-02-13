Left Menu

CORRECTED-Starmer set to call for multinational defence initiative to cut rearmament cost, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:47 IST
British ‌Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to make ‌the case for ‌the UK and its Western allies ⁠to forge ​a ⁠multinational defence initiative that ⁠could oversee joint weapons procurement ​and drive down ⁠the costs of rearmament, the ⁠Financial ​Times reported on Friday ⁠citing UK government officials.

