CORRECTED-Starmer set to call for multinational defence initiative to cut rearmament cost, FT reports

British ‌Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to make ‌the case for ‌the UK and its Western allies ⁠to forge ​a ⁠multinational defence initiative that ⁠could oversee joint weapons procurement ​and drive down ⁠the costs of rearmament, the ⁠Financial ​Times reported on Friday ⁠citing UK government officials.

