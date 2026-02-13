Left Menu

Inferno in Upper Ribdi: Rapid Blaze Devours Four Homes in West Sikkim

A devastating fire consumed four homes in Upper Ribdi, West Sikkim. With no one home during the incident, the blaze quickly spread, causing significant damage. Sashastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Police, and local officials responded swiftly, but an LPG cylinder explosion worsened the situation, injuring a policeman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out in Upper Ribdi, Soreng district, West Sikkim, on Friday afternoon, engulfing four homes, authorities reported.

The rapid spread of the blaze caused extensive damage before it could be brought under control by local residents and responding officials, including personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal and Sikkim Police.

The situation escalated when an LPG cylinder exploded, worsening the fire and injuring a police officer. Officials are assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

