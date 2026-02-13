Inferno in Upper Ribdi: Rapid Blaze Devours Four Homes in West Sikkim
A devastating fire consumed four homes in Upper Ribdi, West Sikkim. With no one home during the incident, the blaze quickly spread, causing significant damage. Sashastra Seema Bal, Sikkim Police, and local officials responded swiftly, but an LPG cylinder explosion worsened the situation, injuring a policeman.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out in Upper Ribdi, Soreng district, West Sikkim, on Friday afternoon, engulfing four homes, authorities reported.
The rapid spread of the blaze caused extensive damage before it could be brought under control by local residents and responding officials, including personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal and Sikkim Police.
The situation escalated when an LPG cylinder exploded, worsening the fire and injuring a police officer. Officials are assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Agriculture: Efficient Infrastructure Reduces Crop Damage
UK police shift focus to evidence gathering, rather than arrests, after Palestine Action ruling
TV journalists roughed up by TVK members in TN's Salem, says police.
Louvre Museum's Denon gallery damaged by water leak, Mona Lisa unaffected
Mahua Moitra alleges Amit Malviya intervened in executing court warrant by Bengal police in Noida