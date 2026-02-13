Inferno in Upper Ribdi: Rapid Blaze Devours Four Homes in West Sikkim

A devastating fire broke out in Upper Ribdi, Soreng district, West Sikkim, on Friday afternoon, engulfing four homes, authorities reported.

The rapid spread of the blaze caused extensive damage before it could be brought under control by local residents and responding officials, including personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal and Sikkim Police.

The situation escalated when an LPG cylinder exploded, worsening the fire and injuring a police officer. Officials are assessing the damage and investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)