Patel Engineering completes tunneling of package II of CIDCO's treated water tunnel project

Patel Engineering has completed tunnelling work on the CIDCO Treated Water Tunnel Project in Maharashtra four months ahead of schedule, the company said on Friday. Patel Engineering had bagged package II (6.27 km in length) -- of the overall 28.2-kilometre tunnel project -- from the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) for Rs 520 crore in June 2023. In a statement on Friday, the company announced completion of the tunnelling work awarded under the package. The company said, ''It achieved a milestone of tunneling of 812.466 metres in January which is a national benchmark in the tunnelling industry.'' Sharing further details, Patel Engineering said package II work included underground tunnelling from village Sai to village Vindhane in the Raigarh district of Maharashtra. The tunnelling work has been completed in 14 months as against 19 months under the contract, using a 3.2-metre diameter Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). The company's Managing Director Kavita Shirvaikar said: ''The tunnel boring machine breakthrough marks the successful closure of an exceptionally demanding tunnelling drive and validates the record productivity achieved by our teams earlier this year.'' Mumbai-based Patel Engineering Ltd has over 7 decades of experience in the infrastructure segment, and has executed over 85 dams, 40 hydroelectric projects, and more than 300 km of tunnelling for central PSUs and state government organisations in India and overseas.

