'Seva Teerth' inauguration coincides with 95th anniversary of national capital New Delhi

The shifting of the Prime Minister's Office to the swanky Seva Teerth complex on February 13 marks a day of historic significance as it was exactly 95 years ago that New Delhi was formally inaugurated as India's modern capital. Much has changed since the inauguration ceremony held on February 13, 1931. India gained Independence in 1947, became a Republic three years later, and is now charting its own course. Through these defining moments, the majestic Raisina Hill complex at the heart of the capital has stood as a silent sentinel of time. On Friday, this iconic landmark witnessed another significant event -- the inauguration of the new Prime Minister's Office adjacent to it. Seva Teerth -- a set of three buildings -- houses the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations within the Central Vista area. Modi unveiled the plaque of Seva Teerth at the new complex, the name inscribed in Devanagari script on its wall. Below it is the motto ''Nagrik Devo Bhava'' (Citizen is akin to God). The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate Kartavya Bhawan 1 and 2, built in the vicinity of the Raisina Hill complex, later in the day. The new Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 will accommodate law, defence, finance, health, agriculture and several other key ministries. ''With an unwavering resolve to serve the people of India and guided by the sacred spirit of Nagrik Devo Bhava, Seva Teerth is humbly dedicated to the nation. May Seva Teerth always stand as a radiant symbol of duty, compassion and commitment to the principle of India First. May it inspire generations to walk the path of selfless service and tireless dedication to the welfare of all,'' Modi said in an X post, sharing some photos. After the inauguration, he signed some files that will lead to empowerment of the poor, the downtrodden, farmers, Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti, at the Seva Teerth. The inauguration was more than symbolic as the North Block and South Block have been the seat of power since 1931. The North Block housed the home ministry and the finance ministry, both of which have nearly moved out of the British-era building, while the South Block housed the defence ministry, the external affairs ministry and the PMO. The government is planning to house the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum -- billed to be the largest museum in the world -- in the North and South Blocks. When New Delhi was inaugurated, the centrepiece of the new capital was the Raisina Hill complex, which housed the majestic Viceroy's House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) along with the North and South Blocks. The foundation stones of the new capital were laid by King George V and Queen Mary over a century ago. It was inaugurated on February 13, 1931, by Viceroy Lord Irwin. The inauguration ceremony was spread over a week, during which the then Viceroy also dedicated the All India War Memorial Arch, now known as India Gate, on February 12 that year in memory of the soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). The landmark has the names of soldiers inscribed on its surface. The new imperial city was born on December 12, 1911, during a grand ceremonial 'Durbar' here when British monarch King George V announced the shifting of the capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Three days later, a simple ceremony was held at the Government of India Camp, where King George and Queen Mary had laid two foundation stones of the new capital city in succession. The stone blocks did not carry anything but a simple inscription of ''15th December 1911'', according to archival records. After laying the foundation stones, the King-Emperor said, ''It is my desire that the planning and designing of the public buildings to be erected should be considered with the greatest deliberation and care, so that the new creation may be in every way worthy of this ancient and beautiful city.'' In consonance with the vision of the king, architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker built the new capital city of the British Raj, whose grandeur and architectural splendour rivalled the best of the cities in Europe and America. The city, constructed between the two World Wars, took over 20 years to build. On the day of the inauguration, four iconic Dominion Columns, each made of red sandstone and topped by a replica of a ship, were unveiled by Lord Irwin amid fanfare of trumpets and the playing of the (British) national anthem, according to the book 'Glittering Decades: New Delhi in Love and War'. Incidentally, the new imperial city was christened 'New Delhi' on December 31, 1926, by King George V, just a few years before its official inauguration. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisaged a new Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath (renamed Kartavya Path in 2022) that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a new PMO as well as a new Vice-President's Enclave.

